Capfin India Ltd Share Price

304.65
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:58:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open304.65
  • Day's High304.65
  • 52 Wk High679
  • Prev. Close320.65
  • Day's Low304.65
  • 52 Wk Low 140.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Capfin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

304.65

Prev. Close

320.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

304.65

Day's Low

304.65

52 Week's High

679

52 Week's Low

140.55

Book Value

10.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Capfin India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Capfin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Capfin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.31%

Non-Promoter- 34.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capfin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.86

2.86

2.86

2.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.27

0.2

0.02

0.14

Net Worth

2.59

3.06

2.88

3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-0.14

-0.03

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.14

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.05

Capfin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capfin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rachita Mantry

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarita Mantry

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Kumar Mohta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Kukreja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Additional Executive Director

Abhishek Narbaria

Additional Executive Director

Umesh Kumar Sahai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capfin India Ltd

Summary

Capfin India Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India and was incorporated in March 16, 1992. The Company operates presently in the business of providing loans for business purpose to corporates and non-corporates in India.The Company is a professional managed dynamic financial organisation. It offers financial workshops designed to understand the plans. In these workshops, the company introduces the enormous amount of tools, resources, and investment options available. The company offer these services complimentary to employees while they remain in the workforce. This allows the clients to focus on their earning potential without the concern of advisory fees and solidifies the future client-advisor relationship. The company acts as trusted financial advisors to clients by understanding their unique Wealth Creation Needs, addressing their concerns, and developing realistic solutions with confidence.
Company FAQs

What is the Capfin India Ltd share price today?

The Capfin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹304.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capfin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capfin India Ltd is ₹87.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capfin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capfin India Ltd is 0 and 30.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capfin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capfin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capfin India Ltd is ₹140.55 and ₹679 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capfin India Ltd?

Capfin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.35%, 3 Years at 270.20%, 1 Year at 17.09%, 6 Month at 22.57%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at -7.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capfin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capfin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.69 %

