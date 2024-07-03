SectorFinance
Open₹304.65
Prev. Close₹320.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹304.65
Day's Low₹304.65
52 Week's High₹679
52 Week's Low₹140.55
Book Value₹10.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.86
2.86
2.86
2.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
0.2
0.02
0.14
Net Worth
2.59
3.06
2.88
3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-0.14
-0.03
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.14
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rachita Mantry
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarita Mantry
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Kumar Mohta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Kukreja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Chaturvedi
Additional Executive Director
Abhishek Narbaria
Additional Executive Director
Umesh Kumar Sahai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capfin India Ltd
Summary
Capfin India Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India and was incorporated in March 16, 1992. The Company operates presently in the business of providing loans for business purpose to corporates and non-corporates in India.The Company is a professional managed dynamic financial organisation. It offers financial workshops designed to understand the plans. In these workshops, the company introduces the enormous amount of tools, resources, and investment options available. The company offer these services complimentary to employees while they remain in the workforce. This allows the clients to focus on their earning potential without the concern of advisory fees and solidifies the future client-advisor relationship. The company acts as trusted financial advisors to clients by understanding their unique Wealth Creation Needs, addressing their concerns, and developing realistic solutions with confidence.
Read More
The Capfin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹304.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capfin India Ltd is ₹87.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capfin India Ltd is 0 and 30.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capfin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capfin India Ltd is ₹140.55 and ₹679 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capfin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.35%, 3 Years at 270.20%, 1 Year at 17.09%, 6 Month at 22.57%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at -7.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.