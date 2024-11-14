Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today at the registered office of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Capfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform all our stakeholders that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, of the Financial Year 2024-25, on Standalone basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 04th November, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office No. 1C/13, Basement, New Rohtak Road, Delhi, North West Delhi- 110005, India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Narbaria, (DIN: 01873087) as an Additional Executive Director (Managing Director) of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders with effect from 04th November, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mrs. Sarita Mantry (DIN:01111382) as a Director of the Company with effect from 04th November, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Kukreja (DIN:08506956) as a Director of the Company with effect from 04th November, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 09/10/2024 (Today) at Registered office of the Company considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Narbaria, (DIN: 01873087) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company with effect from 09th October, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay, (DIN: 01733060) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company with effect from 09th October, 2024 Corrigendum To The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Capfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The 1St Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Of The Financial Year 2024-25 on Standalone Basis. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e., Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following items. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for declaration of standalone unaudited financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

With reference to above mentioned subject please find outcome relating to appointment of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer. Outcome relating to appointment of Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 08th July, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office No. 1C/13, Basement, New Rohtak Road, Delhi, North West Delhi- 110005, India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao, (DIN: 08095079) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 08th July, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure A) 2. Appointment of Ms. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer, (DIN: 09054785) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 08th July, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-B) The meeting was commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 are attached below:

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Capfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Captioned subject this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Capfin India Limited is scheduled to be held on 24 May 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Capfin India Limited at their meeting held on 24th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1C/13, Basement, New Rohtak Road Delhi North West Delhi- 110005 India to consider and approved the following matter(s): 1. Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Further, we enclose herewith a copy of the said Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the corporate office of the Company situated at 1C/13, Basement, New Rohtak Road Delhi, North West Delhi -110005, have considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of M/s Dhirubhai Shah & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 102511W/W100298) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; 2. Appointment of M/s Deepanshi Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries (FRN: S2015DE312800) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to provision of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for the financial year 2023-24; With reference to Capfin India Limited, Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22.03.2024 pursuant to the appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24 With reference to Capfin India Limited, Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22.03.2024 pursuant to the appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024