|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Intimation of Book closure for the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 08th January, 2025 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday 02nd January, 2025 to Wednesday, 08th January, 2025 (both days inclusive).
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.