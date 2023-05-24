To,

The Members,

CAPFIN INDIA LIMITED

Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting you the 32nd Annual Report together with the audited statement of Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(All amounts in Hundreds of INR)

P A R T I C U L A R S 2023-24 2022-23 Gross Income 23,917.80 33,723.53 Profit/(Loss) before depreciation and tax (66,643.40) 22, 096.05 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (66,643.40) 21,670.62 Add/Less: Provision for tax including deferred tax (20,376.62) (3,512.95) Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (46,266.78) 18,157.67

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the total income stood at Rs. 23,917.80 as against previous year total income of Rs. 33,723.53. Your company has incurred loss before depreciation and Income Tax of Rs. 66,643.40 (In Hundreds) from its operations and provision for income tax of Rs. (20,376.62) (in Hundreds). The companys net loss amounts to Rs. 46,266.79 (In Hundreds) as compared to profit of Rs. 18,157.67 (In Hundreds) earned in previous year. Your Company continues to take effective steps in broad basing its range of activities. The performance of the company during the year under review has been satisfactory.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no Changes in the nature of business of the Company during the current financial year.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 4,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Four Crore Only). During the year under review, there was no change in the Companys issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital. On March 31, 2024, the paid-up capital stood at INR 2,86,47,000/- (Indian Rupees Two Crore Eighty-Six Lakh Forty-Seven Thousand) divided into 28,64,700 (Twenty-Eight Lakh Sixty-Four Thousand and Seven Hundred Only) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each.

5. DIVIDEND:

In view of the loss during the current year, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no outstanding unclaimed/unpaid dividend as on 31st March 2024.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Under section 45-IC of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are required to transfer a sum of not less than 20% of its net profit every year to the reserve fund before declaration of any dividend. Since, no dividend is declared, no amount is required to be transferred to its reserve fund.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the Financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the Financial statements relate and the date of Report.

9. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during FY 2023 -24 within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under as per NBFC Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors has passed the required resolution confirming that the Company has neither accepted any public deposits and nor does it intend to do so in the coming year 2024-2025.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments, wherever required, have been disclosed in the financial statements, which also form part of this report.

11. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable on the Company.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Company is not a manufacturing Company. Therefore, conservation of Energy & Technology Absorption is not applicable. The Company has neither earned nor spent on foreign exchange.

13. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OF THE COMPANY:

Board of Directors

DIN No/ Membership Number Name of Director Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 03414391 Ms. Rachita Mantry Kabra Whole time Director 29/09/2015 NA 01111382 Ms. Sarita Mantry Director 13/02/2017 NA 08506956 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Independent Director 25/08/2020 NA 08095079 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Additional Independent Director 08/07/2024 NA 09054785 Ms. Gayathri Iyer Additional Independent Director 08/07/2024 NA DHEPR4271N Mr. Sanjaymoha n Singh Rawat Company Secretary 30/07/2024 NA

Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the following were designated as director or/and Key Managerial Personnel of your Company during the year:

Ms. Rachita Mantry Kabra- Whole time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The following changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons after closing of Financial Year but before the date of Board Report:

• Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO (DIN: 08095079) appointed as additional Director of the Company with effect from 8h July 2024.

• Ms. GAYATHRI IYER (DIN: 09054785) appointed as additional Director of the Company with effect from 8th July 2024.

• Mr. Sanjaymohan Singh Rawat (M. No. 74205) appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 30th July, 2024.

• Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta (DIN: 08485341) has been resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 23rd Day of June 2024.

• Ms. Priyanka Chaudhary Richhpal has been resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 05th day of May 2024

Women Director

In terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, a company shall have at least one-Woman Director on the Board of the Company. The Company has appointed Ms.

Rachita Mantry Kabra, Ms. Sarita Mantry and Ms. Gayathri Iyer, as Woman Director on the Board of the Company.

In accordance with provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Sarita Mantry, (DIN: 01111382), Non-Executive Director retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

Independent Director:

In terms of Section 149 of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, Mr. Sanjay Kukreja, Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao and Ms. Gayathri Iyer are the Independent Directors of the Company as on date of this report.

All Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and have complied with the Code of Conduct of the Company as applicable to the Board of directors and Senior Managers. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The Company has received confirmation from all the Independent Directors of their registration on the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

14. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the Financial Year under review, 7 (Seven) Meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

30th May, 2023 24th July, 2023 12th August, 2023 21st August, 2023 10th November, 2023 14th February, 2024 22nd March, 2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013

S.no. Name of Director Designation No. of Board Meeting eligible to attend No. of Meetings attended No. of Meeting in which absent 1 Ms. Rachita Mantry Kabra Whole time Director 7 7 0

2 Ms. Sarita Mantry Non-Executive Director 7 7 0 3 Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta Independent Director 7 7 0 4 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Independent Director 7 7 0 5 Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao Additional Independent Director N.A 6 Ms. Gayathri Iyer Additional Independent Director - N.A

15. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors of the Company held their Separate meeting under Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 on 14th February, 2024 to evaluate the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors including independent directors.

16. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority.

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective committees are given in this Annual Report. Further, during the year under review, all recommendations made by the various committees have been accepted by the Board.

17. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted/re-constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The Audit Committee comprises of majority of the Independent Directors. All the members of the Committee have experience in financial matters. The Audit Committee is constituted in line to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality of Financial Reporting. The details of the composition of the committee are set out in the following table: -

Name Status Category Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Chairman Independent Director Ms. Sarita Mantry Member Non-Executive Director Mr. Ashok Mohta* Member Independent Director Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member Independent Director

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Audit Committee overseas the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the management, the internal Auditors and the Independent Auditors and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them. All possible measures must be taken by the Audit Committee to ensure the objectivity and independence of the independent auditors.

The Board has accepted all recommendations of Audit Committee.

During the year under review 06 (Six) meetings of Audit Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 30th May, 2023

2. 12th August, 2023

3. 21st August, 2023

4. 10th November, 2023

5. 14th February, 2024

6. 22nd March, 2024

Sr. No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Audit Committee attended during the year 01 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Chairman & ID 6 02 Ms. Sarita Mantry Member 6 03 Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta* Member 6 04 Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member N.A.

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

During the year, all recommendations of the audit committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

18. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The company is having a Nomination and Remuneration committee comprising of the following directors:

S.No. Name Status Category 1 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Chairman Independent Director

2 Ms. Sarita Mantry Member Non-Executive Director 3 Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta* Member Independent Director 4 Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member Independent Director

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

During the Financial Year under review 03 (Three) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 30th May, 2023

2. 21st August, 2023

3. 22th March, 2024

Sr. No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Nomination and Remuneration Committee attended during the year 01 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Chairman & ID 3 02 Ms. Sarita Mantry Member 3 03 Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta Member 3 04 Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member NA

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

19. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Company is having a Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising of the following directors:

S.No. Name Status Category 1 Sanjay Kukreja Chairman Independent Director 2 Sarita Mantry Member Non-Executive Director 3 Ashok Mohta* Member Independent Director 4 Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member Independent Director

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

During the Financial Year under review 02 (Two) meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 30th May, 2023

2. 22th March, 2024

Sr. No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Stakeholder relationship Committee attended during the year 01 Mr. Sanjay Kukreja Chairman & ID 2 02 Ms. Sarita Mantry Member 2 03 Mr. Ashok Kumar Mohta Member 2 04 Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO ** Member N.A

The committee was reconstituted by inducting Mr. MANGINA SRINIVAS RAO as member of the Committee w.e.f. 08th July, 2024.

20. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment, Remuneration and determine Directors Independence of Directors which inter- alia requires that composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director. Nomination & Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. at www.capfinindia.com .

21. BOARD EVALUATION:

The annual evaluation process of the Board of Directors, individual Directors and Committees was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Board evaluated its performance after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The above criteria are

broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Board and the NRC reviewed the performance of individual Directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was evaluated. Additionally, they also evaluated the Chairman of the Board, considering the views of Executive and Non-executive Directors in the aforesaid meeting. The Board also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The above evaluations were then discussed in the Board meeting and performance evaluation of Independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

22. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 25(7) and Regulation 46 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, kindly refer to the Companys website www.capfinindia.com for details of the familiarization program for IDs on their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters.

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed herewith at Annexure I.

24. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company; hence, provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

25. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Act, a vigil mechanism was established for directors and employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Vigil Mechanism provides a mechanism for employees of the Company to approach the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company for redressal. No person has been denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

26. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES U/S 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Information & Statement of Particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 (1) & 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure II.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AS REQUIRED U/S 134(3)(c)

In terms of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors state that: -

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards and other requirements have been followed;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the company for that period;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively

(f) the Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

28. AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors

In accordance with the Companies Act 2013, the statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. RAG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company. However, the Board has recommended the appointment of M/s Mehra Goel & Co. (Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (Firm Registration Number:000517N), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s RAG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: 008653C), to hold office until the conclusion of this 36th Annual General Meeting, at such remuneration plus out-of-pocket expenses and applicable taxes etc

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Act and Rules made there under rules, M/s Dhirubhai Shah & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 102511W/W100298) were appointed as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s Deepanshi Jain & Associates (COP No. 14826, Membership Number: 40127) Practicing Company Secretary having its Registered Office at C-7/75, First Floor, Sector-7, Rohini, Delhi- 110085, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 202324. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as Annexure -III.

Cost Audit

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

29. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUECY:

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Internal Financial Control (IFC) means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from top management to executive.

Based on the results of such assessments carried out by management, no reportable material weakness or significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal financial controls was observed.

30. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibitions and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provision of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

31. CODE OF CONDUCT:

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

32. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS & ANALYSIS REPORT:

As per SEBI Listing Regulations, Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed herewith at Annexure -IV.

33. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN AS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 92:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for FY 2022-23 is available on Companys website at www.capfinindia.com

34. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review the Company has complied with Secretarial Standards on Board and General Meetings issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D, and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the company having Paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year. The Company is covered under the exception given under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, therefore Company is not required to comply with the said provisions.

36. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

• There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation

• No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

• There has been no application made or pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

• There has been no one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

37. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by all the employees of the Company. The Board of Directors would also like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, government and regulatory authorities, stock exchanges, customers, vendors, members during the year under review.

FORM NO. AOC-2

(Pursuant to Clause (h) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts / arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto:

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis :

Capfin India Limited has not entered into any contract or arrangement or transaction with its related parties which is not at arms length during financial year 2023-24.

2. Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arms length basis:

For Details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions at arms length basis of Capfin India Limited for the financial year 2023-24 please refer financial statement.

" Annexure II"

Information of Particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

S. No. PARTICULARS REMARKS 1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year. Managing Director-NIL Independent Director - NIL 2 The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year. No Change 3 The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year No increment. 4 The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company 3 (Three) 5 The explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance. 6 Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. NIL 7 Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company The Board of Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, KMPs and employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31st MARCH, 2024 [Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel)

Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Capfin India Limited 1C/13, Basement,

New Rohtak Road Delhi-110005

I have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s. Capfin India Limited (hereinafter called "the Company" CIN : L74999DL1992PLC048032). manner that provided us a

reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on my verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by M/s. Capfin India Limited for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 according to the provisions of the following list of laws and regulations:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

(v) Sexual Harassment of women at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

(vi) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act), to the extent applicable: -

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 202324)

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client.

g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

i) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021. (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

j) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Investor Protection and Education Fund) Regulations, 2009; (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

k) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depository Participant) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24)

I have also examined compliance with respect to the applicable clauses of the following:

(a) Secretarial Standards with respect to Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India; and

(b) The Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the BSE Ltd.

(c) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

During the period under review, the company has complied with the provision of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc. mentioned above.

I further report that:

The Compliance by the Company of applicable financial laws, like Direct and Indirect Tax Laws, has not been reviewed in Secretarial Audit since the same have been subject to review by Statutory Financial Auditor and other designated professionals.

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period, there were no instances of:

(a) Public/ Rights/ Preferential Issue of Shares/Debentures/ Sweat Equity

(b) Redemption/ Buy-back of Securities

(c) Major decisions taken by the members in pursuant to section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013

(d) Merger/ Amalgamation/ Reconstruction etc.;

(e) Foreign Technical Collaborations

Annexure-A

To,

The Members,

Capfin India Limited 1C/13, Basement,

New Rohtak Road Delhi-110005

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the process and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

Wherever required, we have obtained the management representations about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

The Compliance of provisions of corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations & standards is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedure on test basis.

The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability nor of the efficacy of the effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.