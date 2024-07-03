Capfin India Ltd Summary

Capfin India Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India and was incorporated in March 16, 1992. The Company operates presently in the business of providing loans for business purpose to corporates and non-corporates in India.The Company is a professional managed dynamic financial organisation. It offers financial workshops designed to understand the plans. In these workshops, the company introduces the enormous amount of tools, resources, and investment options available. The company offer these services complimentary to employees while they remain in the workforce. This allows the clients to focus on their earning potential without the concern of advisory fees and solidifies the future client-advisor relationship. The company acts as trusted financial advisors to clients by understanding their unique Wealth Creation Needs, addressing their concerns, and developing realistic solutions with confidence.