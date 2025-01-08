|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Notice of 01st Extra ordinary General Meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 08th January, 2025 at 12:30 P.M through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM) Proceedings of the meeting are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on January 8, 2025 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
