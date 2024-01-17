|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Registers of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 07, 2024 to Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding Annual General Meeting.
|BookCloser
|12 Apr 2024
|28 Apr 2024
|4 May 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 4th May, 2024 to approve the agenda items as mentioneded in the EGM Notice dated 11th April 2024.
