Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,076.95
|30.52
|14,75,076.19
|11,832
|1.79
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,813.25
|27.46
|7,52,910.21
|6,358
|2.54
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,795.75
|40.66
|4,87,306.41
|3,526
|2.9
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
300.15
|30.38
|3,14,252.14
|2,812.1
|0.17
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,828.2
|38.71
|1,72,681.14
|1,041.5
|1.11
|9,286.4
|684.3
No Record Found
