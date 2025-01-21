Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.21
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.91
59.75
42.39
26.34
Net Worth
67.12
59.86
42.5
26.45
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
98.17
92.57
69.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.17
92.57
69.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.22
0.41
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,154
|31.1
|15,02,953.55
|11,832
|1.76
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,856.6
|28.12
|7,70,910.3
|6,358
|2.48
|34,915
|194.08
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,827.4
|41.38
|4,95,895.16
|3,526
|2.85
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
309.05
|31.28
|3,23,570.3
|2,812.1
|0.16
|16,803
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,848.05
|38.84
|1,73,269.27
|1,041.5
|1.11
|9,286.4
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Mukul Gupta
Executive Director
Vipul Gupta
Director
Herprit Gupta
Independent Director
Vikas Sethia
Independent Director
Shounak Mitra
Independent Director
Neha Nimesh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRIYA JHUNJHUNWALA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
