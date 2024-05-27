The Members of Catvision Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Opinion a) We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Catvision Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

4. Internal Audit:

At present the Internal audit is conducted by designated employee of the company. In our opinion the internal audit should be conducted by an independent agency.

5. Contingent liabilities:

The audit of Contingent Liabilities is significant to our audit as any adverse outcome may have material impact on this company.

Our audit procedures included the following: a. We obtained summary of all tax, regulatory and litigation including managements assessment. b. We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls related to managements risk assessment process for taxation, regulatory and legal matters.

c. We obtained and read external legal opinions (where considered necessary) and other evidences provided by management to corroborate managements assessment of the regulatory and legal matters. d. Assessed the relevant accounting policies and disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirements of accounting standards.

We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations, and access and application controls pertaining to time recording and allocation systems, which prevents unauthorized changes to recording of efforts incurred. We evaluated managements ability to reasonably estimate the progress towards satisfying the performance obligation by comparing actual information to estimates for performance obligations that have been fulfilled.

6. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

7. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements a. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. b. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. c. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

8. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements a. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial

statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements. b. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. c. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. d. We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company and such other entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the Independent Auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. e. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. f. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016(“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable; a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors of the Company, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control over financial reporting of those companies, for reasons stated therein. g. In Our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024, has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act, as amended. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact its financial position in the Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. v. In August 2023, the Management of the Company took decision to sell its leasehold land and building premises located at E-14 & E-15, sector 8, NOIDA (Uttar Pradesh), India at Rs. 700 Lakhs and made net gain of Rs. 649 Lakhs. Management is of the view that this transaction will not adversely affect the business activities of the company and will help in strengthening its financial position. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions re-coded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with. vii. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For GD Pandit & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 00167N

Vinod Goyal Partner Membership No. 083701 UDIN: 24083701BKFDND4559

Place: Noida, U.P Date: 27.05.2024

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Catvision Limited

Referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i. In respect of Companys fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us and based on the examination of the title deeds of immovable properties included in fixed assets are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the registered maintained under section 189 of the Act. iv. In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, there are no loans, guarantees and securities granted in respect of which provision of Section 185 & 186 of the Act, however company has made investment in its Indian Joint Venture in accordance with the provision of the Act. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposit from the shareholders of the Company. vi. The company is registered under MSMED Act, 2006, therefore maintenance of cost records is not required as per Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 vii. In respect of statutory dues: a) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable. b) According to the records of the Company, there is no dues of Income tax outstanding as on 31st March, 2024. viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its dues to Governments, banks and financial institutions or has not issued any debentures. ix. According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments). x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year. xi. According to the information & explanation given by the management, managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not Nidhi Company, therefore, the provision of clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information & explanation given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards xiv. According to the information & explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the company and not commented upon. xv. According to the information & explanation given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-I A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For GD Pandit & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 00167N

Vinod Goyal Partner Membership No. 083701 UDIN: 24083701BKFDND4559

Place: Noida, U.P Date: 27.05.2024

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Catvision Limited

(Referred to in paragraph f under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report on even date to the members of the Company on standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) i ssued by the ICAI. These responsibilities i nclude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For GD Pandit & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 00167N

Vinod Goyal Partner Membership No. 083701 UDIN: 24083701BKFDND4559