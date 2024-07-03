SectorTrading
Open₹29.5
Prev. Close₹28.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.17
Day's High₹29.64
Day's Low₹27.5
52 Week's High₹41.18
52 Week's Low₹18.81
Book Value₹43.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.99
P/E222.08
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.26
12.16
12.88
12.75
Net Worth
23.71
17.61
18.33
18.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.71
29.52
77.57
56.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.46
-61.93
36.84
11.95
Raw materials
-12.09
-18.33
-55.81
-40.2
As % of sales
55.69
62.08
71.94
70.93
Employee costs
-3.59
-5.3
-6.92
-6.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
-0.59
4.51
2.14
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.78
-0.57
-0.48
Tax paid
0.17
0.07
-1.51
-0.74
Working capital
0.14
-2.79
-0.91
-0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.46
-61.93
36.84
11.95
Op profit growth
151.16
-90
75.86
-30.95
EBIT growth
314.42
-96
67.31
-23.99
Net profit growth
-192.59
-117.18
114.83
-32.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.09
21.55
21.67
21.71
29.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.09
21.55
21.67
21.71
29.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.99
0.53
0.76
0.32
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S A Abbas
Whole-time Director
Hina Abbas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudhir Damodaran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raman Rajiv Misra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitish Nautiyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Catvision Ltd
Summary
Catvision Limited was formerly incorporated as Catvision Products Limited on 28th June, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to Catvision Limited after obtaining a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of CATV, SMATV and IPTV equipments and providing related services including channel marketing services.Catvision is a widely held public limited company employing 110 persons in 4 business divisions. These divisions offer a range of products and services targeted at the cable television,interactive television and broadband cable markets in India. Products and services related to cable television networks have been Catvisions core business since 1985.The Companys markets its products through dealers to cable operators and directly to including customers. The company presently has 70 dealers who reach all parts of India including C&D class towns.In 2001 the company signed a agreement with Tata Internet Services Ltd to sell,integrate and support high speed internet services to hotels.Recently the company has obtained an exclusive license to build and operate a cable TV network at the prestigious Indian School of Business,Hyderabad.The Company restructured its operations into 2 main divisions: Products Division and Projects Division during 2004-05. The production of newly constructed factory at Selaqui, in Dehradun became operational from June, 2005. During 2011-12, the Company completed I PTV installations in a couple of hotel
Read More
The Catvision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Catvision Ltd is ₹14.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Catvision Ltd is 222.08 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Catvision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Catvision Ltd is ₹18.81 and ₹41.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Catvision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.18%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at -22.72%, 6 Month at -16.97%, 3 Month at 15.48% and 1 Month at 11.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.