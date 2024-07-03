Summary

Catvision Limited was formerly incorporated as Catvision Products Limited on 28th June, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to Catvision Limited after obtaining a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of CATV, SMATV and IPTV equipments and providing related services including channel marketing services.Catvision is a widely held public limited company employing 110 persons in 4 business divisions. These divisions offer a range of products and services targeted at the cable television,interactive television and broadband cable markets in India. Products and services related to cable television networks have been Catvisions core business since 1985.The Companys markets its products through dealers to cable operators and directly to including customers. The company presently has 70 dealers who reach all parts of India including C&D class towns.In 2001 the company signed a agreement with Tata Internet Services Ltd to sell,integrate and support high speed internet services to hotels.Recently the company has obtained an exclusive license to build and operate a cable TV network at the prestigious Indian School of Business,Hyderabad.The Company restructured its operations into 2 main divisions: Products Division and Projects Division during 2004-05. The production of newly constructed factory at Selaqui, in Dehradun became operational from June, 2005. During 2011-12, the Company completed I PTV installations in a couple of hotel

