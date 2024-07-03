iifl-logo-icon 1
Catvision Ltd Share Price

27.5
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.5
  • Day's High29.64
  • 52 Wk High41.18
  • Prev. Close28.87
  • Day's Low27.5
  • 52 Wk Low 18.81
  • Turnover (lac)7.17
  • P/E222.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.75
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.99
  • Div. Yield0
Catvision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

29.5

Prev. Close

28.87

Turnover(Lac.)

7.17

Day's High

29.64

Day's Low

27.5

52 Week's High

41.18

52 Week's Low

18.81

Book Value

43.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.99

P/E

222.08

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Catvision Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Catvision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Catvision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 68.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Catvision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.26

12.16

12.88

12.75

Net Worth

23.71

17.61

18.33

18.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.71

29.52

77.57

56.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.46

-61.93

36.84

11.95

Raw materials

-12.09

-18.33

-55.81

-40.2

As % of sales

55.69

62.08

71.94

70.93

Employee costs

-3.59

-5.3

-6.92

-6.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.3

-0.59

4.51

2.14

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.78

-0.57

-0.48

Tax paid

0.17

0.07

-1.51

-0.74

Working capital

0.14

-2.79

-0.91

-0.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.46

-61.93

36.84

11.95

Op profit growth

151.16

-90

75.86

-30.95

EBIT growth

314.42

-96

67.31

-23.99

Net profit growth

-192.59

-117.18

114.83

-32.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.09

21.55

21.67

21.71

29.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.09

21.55

21.67

21.71

29.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.99

0.53

0.76

0.32

0.48

Catvision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Catvision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S A Abbas

Whole-time Director

Hina Abbas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudhir Damodaran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raman Rajiv Misra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitish Nautiyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Catvision Ltd

Summary

Catvision Limited was formerly incorporated as Catvision Products Limited on 28th June, 1985. The name of the Company was changed to Catvision Limited after obtaining a fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of CATV, SMATV and IPTV equipments and providing related services including channel marketing services.Catvision is a widely held public limited company employing 110 persons in 4 business divisions. These divisions offer a range of products and services targeted at the cable television,interactive television and broadband cable markets in India. Products and services related to cable television networks have been Catvisions core business since 1985.The Companys markets its products through dealers to cable operators and directly to including customers. The company presently has 70 dealers who reach all parts of India including C&D class towns.In 2001 the company signed a agreement with Tata Internet Services Ltd to sell,integrate and support high speed internet services to hotels.Recently the company has obtained an exclusive license to build and operate a cable TV network at the prestigious Indian School of Business,Hyderabad.The Company restructured its operations into 2 main divisions: Products Division and Projects Division during 2004-05. The production of newly constructed factory at Selaqui, in Dehradun became operational from June, 2005. During 2011-12, the Company completed I PTV installations in a couple of hotel
Company FAQs

What is the Catvision Ltd share price today?

The Catvision Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Catvision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Catvision Ltd is ₹14.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Catvision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Catvision Ltd is 222.08 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Catvision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Catvision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Catvision Ltd is ₹18.81 and ₹41.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Catvision Ltd?

Catvision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.18%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at -22.72%, 6 Month at -16.97%, 3 Month at 15.48% and 1 Month at 11.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Catvision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Catvision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.90 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 68.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Catvision Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

