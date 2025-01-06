iifl-logo-icon 1
Catvision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.5
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Catvision Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.3

-0.59

4.51

2.14

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.78

-0.57

-0.48

Tax paid

0.17

0.07

-1.51

-0.74

Working capital

0.14

-2.79

-0.91

-0.46

Other operating items

Operating

-0.21

-4.08

1.5

0.44

Capital expenditure

0.23

2.19

1.4

0.51

Free cash flow

0.01

-1.89

2.9

0.95

Equity raised

24.54

26.2

21.51

19.94

Investing

0

0

0.25

0.59

Financing

0.17

0.7

-0.96

-0.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.54

Net in cash

24.72

25

23.7

21.17

