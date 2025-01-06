Catvision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
-0.59
4.51
2.14
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.78
-0.57
-0.48
Tax paid
0.17
0.07
-1.51
-0.74
Working capital
0.14
-2.79
-0.91
-0.46
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
-4.08
1.5
0.44
Capital expenditure
0.23
2.19
1.4
0.51
Free cash flow
0.01
-1.89
2.9
0.95
Equity raised
24.54
26.2
21.51
19.94
Investing
0
0
0.25
0.59
Financing
0.17
0.7
-0.96
-0.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.54
Net in cash
24.72
25
23.7
21.17
