|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.71
29.52
77.57
56.68
yoy growth (%)
-26.46
-61.93
36.84
11.95
Raw materials
-12.09
-18.33
-55.81
-40.2
As % of sales
55.69
62.08
71.94
70.93
Employee costs
-3.59
-5.3
-6.92
-6.01
As % of sales
16.56
17.97
8.92
10.6
Other costs
-4.61
-5.32
-9.22
-7.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.25
18.04
11.89
12.83
Operating profit
1.4
0.56
5.6
3.18
OPM
6.48
1.89
7.23
5.62
Depreciation
-0.83
-0.78
-0.57
-0.48
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.8
-0.88
-1.08
Other income
0.31
0.43
0.36
0.52
Profit before tax
0.3
-0.59
4.51
2.14
Taxes
0.17
0.07
-1.51
-0.74
Tax rate
55.84
-13.25
-33.58
-34.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
-0.51
2.99
1.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.47
-0.51
2.99
1.39
yoy growth (%)
-192.59
-117.18
114.83
-32.92
NPM
2.19
-1.74
3.86
2.46
