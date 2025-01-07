iifl-logo-icon 1
Catvision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.3
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.71

29.52

77.57

56.68

yoy growth (%)

-26.46

-61.93

36.84

11.95

Raw materials

-12.09

-18.33

-55.81

-40.2

As % of sales

55.69

62.08

71.94

70.93

Employee costs

-3.59

-5.3

-6.92

-6.01

As % of sales

16.56

17.97

8.92

10.6

Other costs

-4.61

-5.32

-9.22

-7.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.25

18.04

11.89

12.83

Operating profit

1.4

0.56

5.6

3.18

OPM

6.48

1.89

7.23

5.62

Depreciation

-0.83

-0.78

-0.57

-0.48

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.8

-0.88

-1.08

Other income

0.31

0.43

0.36

0.52

Profit before tax

0.3

-0.59

4.51

2.14

Taxes

0.17

0.07

-1.51

-0.74

Tax rate

55.84

-13.25

-33.58

-34.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

-0.51

2.99

1.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.47

-0.51

2.99

1.39

yoy growth (%)

-192.59

-117.18

114.83

-32.92

NPM

2.19

-1.74

3.86

2.46

