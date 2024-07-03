Catvision Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.65
4.8
4.97
5.22
4.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.65
4.8
4.97
5.22
4.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.06
6.72
0.1
0.08
Total Income
5.78
4.87
11.69
5.32
4.87
Total Expenditure
5.56
4.61
5.16
5.42
4.79
PBIDT
0.22
0.26
6.53
-0.1
0.07
Interest
0.01
0.01
-0.05
0
0.02
PBDT
0.21
0.24
6.57
-0.1
0.06
Depreciation
0.17
0.12
0.16
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.23
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.19
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.12
6.38
-0.27
-0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.12
6.38
-0.27
-0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.26
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.12
0.12
-0.27
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.23
11.7
-0.5
-0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.89
5.41
131.38
-1.91
1.46
PBDTM(%)
3.71
5
132.19
-1.91
1.25
PATM(%)
0.7
2.5
128.37
-5.17
-2.5
