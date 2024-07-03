iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Catvision Ltd Quarterly Results

28.3
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.65

4.8

4.97

5.22

4.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.65

4.8

4.97

5.22

4.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.06

6.72

0.1

0.08

Total Income

5.78

4.87

11.69

5.32

4.87

Total Expenditure

5.56

4.61

5.16

5.42

4.79

PBIDT

0.22

0.26

6.53

-0.1

0.07

Interest

0.01

0.01

-0.05

0

0.02

PBDT

0.21

0.24

6.57

-0.1

0.06

Depreciation

0.17

0.12

0.16

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.23

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.19

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.12

6.38

-0.27

-0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.12

6.38

-0.27

-0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.26

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.12

0.12

-0.27

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.23

11.7

-0.5

-0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.89

5.41

131.38

-1.91

1.46

PBDTM(%)

3.71

5

132.19

-1.91

1.25

PATM(%)

0.7

2.5

128.37

-5.17

-2.5

Catvision Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Catvision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.