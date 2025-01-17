Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.46
-62.08
37.09
11.9
Op profit growth
151.16
-90
63.96
-27.9
EBIT growth
314.42
-95.83
73.72
-24.52
Net profit growth
-176.9
-117.51
135.48
-35.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.48
1.89
7.19
6.01
EBIT margin
4.11
0.73
6.65
5.25
Net profit margin
1.65
-1.58
3.43
1.99
RoCE
3.59
0.83
19.76
11.57
RoNW
0.5
-0.64
3.87
1.85
RoA
0.36
-0.45
2.54
1.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.66
-0.87
5.18
2.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-0.86
-2.29
3.56
0.43
Book value per share
33.22
32.56
34.28
28.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.48
-6.89
7.72
9.73
P/CEPS
-6.46
-2.61
11.22
47.02
P/B
0.16
0.18
1.16
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
5.12
9.75
4.19
4.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
48.03
Tax payout
55.84
-13.25
-37.68
-39.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
116.16
114.47
46.49
53.03
Inventory days
168.45
127.2
56.56
80.85
Creditor days
-44.22
-69.49
-40.93
-39.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.52
-0.26
-5.8
-2.73
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.36
0.15
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
4.12
11.5
0.53
1.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.69
-62.08
-71.51
-69.8
Employee costs
-16.56
-17.97
-9.33
-10.7
Other costs
-21.25
-18.04
-11.95
-13.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.