Catvision Ltd Key Ratios

27.88
(2.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.46

-62.08

37.09

11.9

Op profit growth

151.16

-90

63.96

-27.9

EBIT growth

314.42

-95.83

73.72

-24.52

Net profit growth

-176.9

-117.51

135.48

-35.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.48

1.89

7.19

6.01

EBIT margin

4.11

0.73

6.65

5.25

Net profit margin

1.65

-1.58

3.43

1.99

RoCE

3.59

0.83

19.76

11.57

RoNW

0.5

-0.64

3.87

1.85

RoA

0.36

-0.45

2.54

1.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.66

-0.87

5.18

2.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-0.86

-2.29

3.56

0.43

Book value per share

33.22

32.56

34.28

28.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.48

-6.89

7.72

9.73

P/CEPS

-6.46

-2.61

11.22

47.02

P/B

0.16

0.18

1.16

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

5.12

9.75

4.19

4.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

48.03

Tax payout

55.84

-13.25

-37.68

-39.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

116.16

114.47

46.49

53.03

Inventory days

168.45

127.2

56.56

80.85

Creditor days

-44.22

-69.49

-40.93

-39.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.52

-0.26

-5.8

-2.73

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.36

0.15

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

4.12

11.5

0.53

1.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.69

-62.08

-71.51

-69.8

Employee costs

-16.56

-17.97

-9.33

-10.7

Other costs

-21.25

-18.04

-11.95

-13.47

