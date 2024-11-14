|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Catvision Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly and half yearly financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14-11-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Catvision Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone & consolidated quarterly financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Catvision Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27th May, 2024, has re-appointed M/s Pramod Kothari & Co. as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Catvision Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on 14th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
