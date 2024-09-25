|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Outcome of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Catvision Limited held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report with respect to AGM held on 25th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
