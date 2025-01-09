Catvision Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 34(2)(e) of Listing Regulations, read with Schedule V(B) thereto, with a view to provide an analysis of the business and Financial Statement of the Company for FY 2022-23 and should be read in conjunction with the respective Financial Statements and notes thereon.

A. Economic Overview:

Global Economy:

The global economy is yet again at a highly uncertain moment, with the cumulative effects of the past three years of adverse shocks most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russias invasion of Ukraine manifesting in unforeseen ways. Spurred by pent-up demand, lingering supply disruptions, and commodity price spikes, inflation reached multidecade highs last year in many economies, leading central banks to tighten aggressively to bring it back toward their targets and keep inflation expectations anchored. Despite this global scenario, many market analysts believe that this could well be Indias decade and there are enough reasons and data to back this claim. Recent data revisions by India suggest that the economy has fared better than previously believed, despite continuing global uncertainties. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects India to grow by 5.9% in FY 2023 24 and growth estimates over the next five years range between 6.1% to 7%. While betting on consumption-driven growth is obvious, given Indias large, young, and rising share of the upper middle income population (with a high propensity to spend), we believe that investment will play an important role over the next two years. It is investments, that will provide India with necessary momentum to take off on a path of sustained domestic demand led growth for decades to come.

Indian Economy:

The Indian economy has witnessed significant developments and challenges in the financial year 2022-23 and which will continue to make its impact in financial year 2023-24. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other organizations have forecasted robust growth rates for India, reflecting the resilience of its economy. The governments focus on infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and various reforms is expected to drive economic growth. Policies such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India are aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

The digital economy is likely to play a crucial role in Indias growth story. The rapid adoption of technology, digitization of services, and the expansion of e-commerce are expected to contribute significantly to the economy. The governments emphasis on job creation and skill development initiatives is expected to improve employment opportunities. Sectors such as manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, and renewable energy are likely to witness increased job openings.

The governments focus on fiscal consolidation and reducing the fiscal deficit will be crucial in ensuring long-term economic sustainability. Striking a balance between expenditure on social welfare programs and infrastructure development will be a key consideration. External factors such as international trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuations in global commodity prices will continue to influence Indias economic performance. Adapting to these dynamics and fostering strong trade relations will be important for sustained growth.

B. Industry Overview

The cable TV industry in India has experienced significant changes and challenges in recent years. The industry has undergone a major digital transformation with the implementation of digital cable TV services. The rise of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, has presented new competition for traditional cable TV operators. OTT platforms offer on-demand content and streaming services, providing viewers with alternative options for entertainment. The industry has witnessed consolidation among Multi-System Operators (MSOs), with larger players acquiring smaller operators. This trend has led to the formation of larger MSOs with a wider reach and stronger bargaining power.

Consumers are increasingly demanding personalized and on-demand content. Cable TV operators are adapting to this trend by offering value-added services, interactive features, and bundled packages that cater to the evolving preferences of viewers. The cable TV industry has seen significant growth in rural areas, driven by government initiatives like Digital India and the expansion of broadband connectivity.

The industry faces challenges in retaining subscribers and competing with OTT platforms. However, it also presents opportunities for operators to innovate, provide value-added services, and leverage technological advancements to enhance the viewing experience. Its important to note that the cable TV industry in India is dynamic and subject to ongoing changes and developments. Keeping pace with evolving consumer demands, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks will be crucial for the industrys growth and sustainability.

C. Company Overview:

Catvision Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 1956, is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (Code: 53118). The Company was incorporated as Catvision Products Limited on 28th June 1985. The name of the Company was changed to Catvision Limited after obtaining a fresh certificate of incorporation from Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The company currently has two joint ventures with the Unitron Group, Belgium under the names Catvision Unitron Pvt. Ltd., based in India and Unicat Ltd. based in Dubai. The JV companies were set up to develop digital broadcast technology which was then licensed to the JV partners. During the year under review the JV at Dubai, Unicat Ltd., was liquidated w.e.f 12th December, 2023.

The company has its head office and factory at its premises in Noida. It operates through 4 business divisions.

1. Cable TV & GPON: Manufacture and sales of cable TV and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) products. These products are used in cable TV and high-speed Internet access networks built on optic fibre cable.

2. Hospitality: Installation of IPTV systems and provision of Pay TV services to premium hotels and hospitals.

3. Channel Distribution: Distribution of foreign TV channels to cable, DTH and OTT operators.

4. Online Sales: Online sales of set top boxes and IOT devices.

D. Business Overview

The business prospects of the company can be assessed through a SWOT analysis.

STRENGTHS: The company has not wavered from its core competence: sales of video and internet products and services. Its business divisions are segmented on the basis of customers of these products. In each division the company has positioned itself as a niche player. For instance, the hospitality division targets only 5-star hotels. The cable TV & GPON division targets cable operators and internet service providers in tier-2 and tier-3 towns. Within these niches the company has acquired or has the potential to acquire a leadership position.

WEAKNESSES: The new policy on the uplinking & downlinking of television channels announced by the government has quadrupled the net worth requirement for obtaining a license for a news channel. The companys current net worth falls short of meeting this increase. That sets a cap on the no. of channels the company can distribute. In the GPON business the company is a late starter. The online business requires strong brand awareness which the company lacks in the consumer space.

OPPORTUNITIES: The Indian economy is the fastest growing large economy in the world. This is lifting all boats. As a result, both hospitality and channel distribution are growing well. Broadcasting is shifting to OTT. This represents a big opportunity for the company to distribute OTT channels, more so because net worth is not required for the purpose. The GPON business has enormous potential to grow as penetration of wired internet is still only 17% in India. The market for IOT devices has enormous potential as Indian homes become smarter.

THREATS: The main threat is from technological disruption. The disruption in traditional broadcasting from linear (traditional TV) to non-linear (OTT) has brought the big internet service providers into OTT channel distribution. GPON networks are threatened by 5G and satellite-based internet. The online IOT devices market has become big enough to attract big brands. It is to counter such threats that the companys strengths come into play.

E. Risks and Concerns:

Industry Risk:

Your company has started manufacturing GPON products which are classified as telecom products. Telecom products are subject to close regulation by the government on account of security concerns

Company specific Risks:

Your company has a high dependency on imports in respect of which it faces the risk in currency fluctuation.

F. Internal Control Systems:

Your Company has aligned its current systems of internal financial control with the requirement of Companies Act 2013. The Internal Control is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. The Company has successfully laid down the framework and ensured its effectiveness. Your companys internal controls are commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. The Audit Committee of the Board oversees the adequacy of the internal control environment through regular reviews of the audit findings and monitoring implementations of the recommendations through compliance reports submitted to the Company.

G. Changes in Key Financial Ratios:

Ratio 2022-23 2021-22 Change Explanation to significant change (25% or more change) Debtors turnover 4.01 3.46 15.90% Inventory turnover 1.78 1.54 15.6% Interest Coverage 2.90 3.31 12.38% Current 3.63 2.12 71.22% Due to increased current assets Debt-Equity 0.26 0.60 56.66% Due to decreased liabilities on account of loan repayment. Operating 0.01 0.03 66.66% Due to high operating cost and low profit margins. Profit Margin% Net Profit Margin% -0.03 0.01 -400% Due to high operating and non-operating costs and low profit margins. Return on Net Worth% -0.04 0.01 -500% Due to decrease in overall profitability of the Company.

H. Human Resources/Industrial Relations, including number of people employed:

Your Companys industrial relations continued to be harmonious during the year under review. Your company conducts regular in-house training programs for employees at all levels. The focus is on maintaining employee motivation at a high level with stress on leadership development.

I.

Disclaimer Clause:

Statements, estimation and expectation made in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the

Companys expectation, objectives, and projections may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statement. The important factors that could make a difference to your Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply condition, economic conditions affecting demand/supply, price conditions in the domestic and international markets, and changes in Government regulations, tax laws, other statutes and such other factors which are material to the business of the Company.