Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.29
-3.82
-3.44
-3.39
Net Worth
1.2
3.67
4.05
4.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.2
3.67
4.05
4.1
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.13
3.51
3.8
3.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.14
3.52
3.81
3.9
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.06
0.15
0.23
0.19
Total Assets
1.2
3.67
4.04
4.09
