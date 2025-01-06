iifl-logo-icon 1
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.46
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.29

-3.82

-3.44

-3.39

Net Worth

1.2

3.67

4.05

4.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.2

3.67

4.05

4.1

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.13

3.51

3.8

3.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.14

3.52

3.81

3.9

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.06

0.15

0.23

0.19

Total Assets

1.2

3.67

4.04

4.09

