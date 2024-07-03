Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹5.74
Prev. Close₹6.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.74
Day's Low₹5.74
52 Week's High₹14.81
52 Week's Low₹5.26
Book Value₹1.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.29
-3.82
-3.44
-3.39
Net Worth
1.2
3.67
4.05
4.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-1.56
-5.15
-0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
10.56
5.72
8.47
-11.75
EBIT growth
28.44
-33.35
14.3
-35.98
Net profit growth
-100.3
-38,074.2
24.77
-37.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Parasram Jhamnani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Modi
Non Executive Director
Amrita Modi
Independent Director
Anmol Jindal
Independent Director
Rinku Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Limited (CBDL) was set up in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of IMFL, Beer and Country Liquor. The Company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the Company took over a partnership concern engaged in trading liquor. It had the sole selling rights for IMFL, beer and liquor of six companies.For alcoholic beverages industry, the significant risk factor is the purchasing power of individuals and non existence of brand loyalty. The company is ensuring that its products are available on the shelf at any point of time.
The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹4.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is 0 and 3.70 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹5.26 and ₹14.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.47%, 3 Years at 32.64%, 1 Year at -33.41%, 6 Month at -45.49%, 3 Month at -29.83% and 1 Month at -14.07%.
