Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Share Price

5.74
(-4.97%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.74
  • Day's High5.74
  • 52 Wk High14.81
  • Prev. Close6.04
  • Day's Low5.74
  • 52 Wk Low 5.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.07%

Non-Promoter- 83.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.29

-3.82

-3.44

-3.39

Net Worth

1.2

3.67

4.05

4.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

-1.56

-5.15

-0.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

10.56

5.72

8.47

-11.75

EBIT growth

28.44

-33.35

14.3

-35.98

Net profit growth

-100.3

-38,074.2

24.77

-37.14

No Record Found

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parasram Jhamnani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Modi

Non Executive Director

Amrita Modi

Independent Director

Anmol Jindal

Independent Director

Rinku Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Summary

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Limited (CBDL) was set up in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of IMFL, Beer and Country Liquor. The Company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the Company took over a partnership concern engaged in trading liquor. It had the sole selling rights for IMFL, beer and liquor of six companies.For alcoholic beverages industry, the significant risk factor is the purchasing power of individuals and non existence of brand loyalty. The company is ensuring that its products are available on the shelf at any point of time.
Company FAQs

What is the Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd share price today?

The Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹4.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is 0 and 3.70 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is ₹5.26 and ₹14.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.47%, 3 Years at 32.64%, 1 Year at -33.41%, 6 Month at -45.49%, 3 Month at -29.83% and 1 Month at -14.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.92 %

