Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Company Summary

5.2
(-4.76%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Summary

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Limited (CBDL) was set up in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in trading of IMFL, Beer and Country Liquor. The Company markets its products throughout the country, through wholesalers and retailers. It deals directly with bulk consumers like armed forces and para military forces. During 1994-95, the Company took over a partnership concern engaged in trading liquor. It had the sole selling rights for IMFL, beer and liquor of six companies.For alcoholic beverages industry, the significant risk factor is the purchasing power of individuals and non existence of brand loyalty. The company is ensuring that its products are available on the shelf at any point of time.

