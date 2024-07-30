|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|30 May 2024
|Board approved the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th Day of July 2024 at Registered office of the Company situated at House No. 30, 2nd Floor, DAV School Kei Pass, Talwandi, Kota, 324005 and matters connected therewith. Scrutinizers Report of the 39th of the 39th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Additional details under regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
