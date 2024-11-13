Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on that date and cash flow statement of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Preferential Issue of shares(Cancelled) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 13/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March 2024 and cash flow statement of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and take on record Auditors Report thereon. 2. the date time and place of holding 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and matters connected therewith; 3. the Annual Report including Notice of AGM Boards Report and its annexures thereof; and 4. the date of book closure for the purpose of AGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024