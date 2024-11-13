iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd Board Meeting

5.2
(-4.76%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chambal Brewer CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on that date and cash flow statement of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Preferential Issue of shares(Cancelled) (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 13/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March 2024 and cash flow statement of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and take on record Auditors Report thereon. 2. the date time and place of holding 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and matters connected therewith; 3. the Annual Report including Notice of AGM Boards Report and its annexures thereof; and 4. the date of book closure for the purpose of AGM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
CHAMBAL BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rinku Goyal (DIN: 10454843) as an Additional Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Chambal Brewer: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.