Chandan Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.61
4.95
3.95
Net Worth
22.61
24.95
23.95
Minority Interest
Debt
15.38
19.9
18.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.17
1.17
0.76
Total Liabilities
39.16
46.02
43.49
Fixed Assets
24.81
20.16
20.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.12
11.03
19.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.73
7.58
-3.01
Inventories
1.23
2.69
4.69
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.44
11.66
9.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.94
8.21
2.03
Sundry Creditors
-11.72
-9.41
-8.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.62
-5.57
-10.86
Cash
1.96
2.43
2.12
Total Assets
39.16
41.2
39.37
