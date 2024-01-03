Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,143.6
|133.96
|1,09,395.15
|138.24
|0.13
|697.4
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,786.35
|87.98
|98,797.31
|369.6
|0.23
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
649.7
|259.38
|49,151.55
|39.63
|0.15
|357.15
|120.23
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,167.45
|79.99
|31,387.12
|99.31
|0
|624.4
|113.49
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
745.15
|65.35
|30,017.18
|123.1
|0.17
|877.1
|107.27
