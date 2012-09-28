Chase Bright Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.68
1.68
1.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.86
-16.21
-13.31
-12.03
Net Worth
-14.18
-14.53
-11.63
-10.35
Minority Interest
Debt
4.54
3.12
3.21
3.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-9.64
-11.41
-8.42
-7.24
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.13
0.16
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.81
-11.56
-8.61
-7.61
Inventories
0
0
1.63
2.59
Inventory Days
702.85
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0.89
0.76
1.6
Debtor Days
434.19
Other Current Assets
0.6
0.52
3.42
3.7
Sundry Creditors
-9.07
-10.56
-11.64
-11.76
Creditor Days
3,191.33
Other Current Liabilities
-1.47
-2.41
-2.78
-3.74
Cash
0.12
0.02
0.03
0.17
Total Assets
-9.65
-11.41
-8.42
-7.24
