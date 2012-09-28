Chase Bright Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.29
-3.08
-0.08
-1.41
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.21
-0.26
Tax paid
-1.56
0.73
0.03
0.3
Working capital
-7.06
-3.39
-1.32
-5.49
Other operating items
Operating
-16.03
-5.92
-1.59
-6.86
Capital expenditure
-1.27
-1.26
0.05
-0.16
Free cash flow
-17.3
-7.18
-1.53
-7.02
Equity raised
-6.26
-3.16
-4.7
-2.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.79
3.96
8.75
8.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.77
-6.38
2.51
-1.26
