Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.34
13.22
20.14
27.01
yoy growth (%)
-89.83
-34.33
-25.43
-32.59
Raw materials
-6.84
-9.34
-13.07
-21.82
As % of sales
509.01
70.64
64.92
80.77
Employee costs
-1.24
-2.93
-2.59
-2.17
As % of sales
92.3
22.2
12.86
8.06
Other costs
-1.14
-3.57
-3.46
-3.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.25
27.02
17.22
11.79
Operating profit
-7.88
-2.62
1
-0.17
OPM
-586.57
-19.87
4.98
-0.63
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.21
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.4
-0.92
-1.09
Other income
0.97
0.12
0.05
0.12
Profit before tax
-7.29
-3.08
-0.08
-1.41
Taxes
-1.56
0.73
0.03
0.3
Tax rate
21.42
-23.75
-36.15
-21.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.86
-2.35
-0.05
-1.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.86
-2.35
-0.05
-1.11
yoy growth (%)
276.33
4,132.71
-94.99
107.17
NPM
-658.88
-17.8
-0.27
-4.11
