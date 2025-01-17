Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,354.25
|54.27
|5,51,190.61
|2,612
|1.79
|15,319
|214.84
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,219.3
|65.88
|2,09,241.39
|986.36
|1.48
|5,074.76
|41.38
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
556.95
|87.03
|1,94,233.94
|492.34
|0.17
|3,086.84
|47.46
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,188.85
|84.96
|1,17,589.64
|392.54
|1.3
|2,277.7
|85.89
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,855.65
|55.42
|1,16,691.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.