Summary

Chatha Foods Ltd was incorporated as a Public Company in the name and style of Chatha Foods Limited dated October 8, 1997 issued by Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company converted into a Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Chatha Foods Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2003. Thereafter, name of the Company was once again changed to its present name, i.e. Chatha Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 8, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh upon such conversion. Founded in 1999, the Company is one of Indias recognised frozen food processor, serving top QSRs (Quick Serving Restaurants), CDRs (Casual Dining Restaurants), and other players in the HoReCa (Hotel-Restaurant-Catering) segment. In addition, it has a network of 29 distributors across India and catering to the needs of mid segment & standalone small QSR brands. The Company has production facility in District Mohali for all their frozen food products.The portfolio includes three categories: Non-Vegetarian; Vegetarian; and Plant-Based. The Company manufacture and sell non-vegetarian products such as pizza toppings, sandwich fillings, burger patties, snacks and more to leading QSRs, CDRs and other HoReCa segment players. It manufacture and sell plant-based products such as plant-based sausages, salami, pepperoni; Indian snacks like kebabs, tikkas & samosas; plant-based nuggets & burger patties

