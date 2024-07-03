iifl-logo-icon 1
Chatha Foods Ltd Share Price

129.05
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133.45
  • Day's High133.45
  • 52 Wk High147
  • Prev. Close131.65
  • Day's Low129
  • 52 Wk Low 65.73
  • Turnover (lac)33.55
  • P/E48.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.67
  • EPS2.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)290.32
  • Div. Yield0
Chatha Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

133.45

Prev. Close

131.65

Turnover(Lac.)

33.55

Day's High

133.45

Day's Low

129

52 Week's High

147

52 Week's Low

65.73

Book Value

25.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

290.32

P/E

48.05

EPS

2.74

Divi. Yield

0

Chatha Foods Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Chatha Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chatha Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.79%

Non-Promoter- 14.05%

Institutions: 14.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chatha Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.5

12.4

12.4

12.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.27

9.35

6.9

6.23

Net Worth

57.77

21.75

19.3

18.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Chatha Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chatha Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Paramjit Singh

Whole-time Director

Gurpreet Chatha

Whole-time Director

Gurcharan Singh Gosal

Independent Director

Sanjiv Swarup

Independent Director

Purnachand Upadrashta

Independent Director

Chinmayee Swarup Deulgaonkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Oberoi.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chatha Foods Ltd

Summary

Chatha Foods Ltd was incorporated as a Public Company in the name and style of Chatha Foods Limited dated October 8, 1997 issued by Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company converted into a Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Chatha Foods Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2003. Thereafter, name of the Company was once again changed to its present name, i.e. Chatha Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 8, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh upon such conversion. Founded in 1999, the Company is one of Indias recognised frozen food processor, serving top QSRs (Quick Serving Restaurants), CDRs (Casual Dining Restaurants), and other players in the HoReCa (Hotel-Restaurant-Catering) segment. In addition, it has a network of 29 distributors across India and catering to the needs of mid segment & standalone small QSR brands. The Company has production facility in District Mohali for all their frozen food products.The portfolio includes three categories: Non-Vegetarian; Vegetarian; and Plant-Based. The Company manufacture and sell non-vegetarian products such as pizza toppings, sandwich fillings, burger patties, snacks and more to leading QSRs, CDRs and other HoReCa segment players. It manufacture and sell plant-based products such as plant-based sausages, salami, pepperoni; Indian snacks like kebabs, tikkas & samosas; plant-based nuggets & burger patties
Company FAQs

What is the Chatha Foods Ltd share price today?

The Chatha Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chatha Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chatha Foods Ltd is ₹290.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chatha Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chatha Foods Ltd is 48.05 and 5.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chatha Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chatha Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chatha Foods Ltd is ₹65.73 and ₹147 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chatha Foods Ltd?

Chatha Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 71.75%, 6 Month at 15.48%, 3 Month at 12.62% and 1 Month at 4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chatha Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chatha Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.80 %
Institutions - 14.05 %
Public - 26.15 %

