SectorFMCG
Open₹133.45
Prev. Close₹131.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.55
Day's High₹133.45
Day's Low₹129
52 Week's High₹147
52 Week's Low₹65.73
Book Value₹25.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)290.32
P/E48.05
EPS2.74
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.5
12.4
12.4
12.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.27
9.35
6.9
6.23
Net Worth
57.77
21.75
19.3
18.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Paramjit Singh
Whole-time Director
Gurpreet Chatha
Whole-time Director
Gurcharan Singh Gosal
Independent Director
Sanjiv Swarup
Independent Director
Purnachand Upadrashta
Independent Director
Chinmayee Swarup Deulgaonkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Oberoi.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chatha Foods Ltd
Summary
Chatha Foods Ltd was incorporated as a Public Company in the name and style of Chatha Foods Limited dated October 8, 1997 issued by Registrar of Companies Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. The Company converted into a Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Chatha Foods Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2003. Thereafter, name of the Company was once again changed to its present name, i.e. Chatha Foods Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 8, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh upon such conversion. Founded in 1999, the Company is one of Indias recognised frozen food processor, serving top QSRs (Quick Serving Restaurants), CDRs (Casual Dining Restaurants), and other players in the HoReCa (Hotel-Restaurant-Catering) segment. In addition, it has a network of 29 distributors across India and catering to the needs of mid segment & standalone small QSR brands. The Company has production facility in District Mohali for all their frozen food products.The portfolio includes three categories: Non-Vegetarian; Vegetarian; and Plant-Based. The Company manufacture and sell non-vegetarian products such as pizza toppings, sandwich fillings, burger patties, snacks and more to leading QSRs, CDRs and other HoReCa segment players. It manufacture and sell plant-based products such as plant-based sausages, salami, pepperoni; Indian snacks like kebabs, tikkas & samosas; plant-based nuggets & burger patties
Read More
The Chatha Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chatha Foods Ltd is ₹290.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chatha Foods Ltd is 48.05 and 5.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chatha Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chatha Foods Ltd is ₹65.73 and ₹147 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chatha Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 71.75%, 6 Month at 15.48%, 3 Month at 12.62% and 1 Month at 4.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.