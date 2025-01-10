To

The Board of Directors,

Chatha Foods Limited

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Chatha Foods Limited (Formerly known as Chatha Foods Private Limited ( the Company ), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were audited by the predecessor auditor, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements vide their audit report dated 8th September 2023.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. no Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition: Revenue is one of the key profit drivers. Cut-off is the key assertion insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, around dispatches / deliveries, inventory reconciliations and substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact, since these reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report hence currently, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Company s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the company to express an opinion on the statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note No. 35 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024:

i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 37(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities ( the intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( the Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 37(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ( the Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

d. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirement section of our report to the members of Chatha Foods Limited of even date.

1) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 12 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Further, the Company does not hold any intangible assets.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 8 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by bank based on security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit.

3) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the natureof loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of costrecords under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Company s products and services. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases.

Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

9) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmation received from bank and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f} of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer for which they were raised and unutilized amount has been parked in Fixed Deposit with bank. The Company did not raise any money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

b) During the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company has completed its Initial Public Offer of equity shares of face value 10 each at an issue price of 56 per share (including share premium of 46 per share). The equity shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited on 27th March 2023.

11) a) A To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company, withthe related partiesare in compliancewith section 188of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

14) i) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

ii) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

18) During the year under the review, previous statutory auditor of the company has resigned. As per form ADT-3 filed by the outgoing auditor the reason for their resignation was, Disagreement over proposed fee for auditor deliverables on proposed capital market transaction . They have not raised any objection/concern.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageingand expecteddates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the auditreport indicating thatComp any isnot capableof meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Companydoes not meet the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting Chatha Foods Limited. ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .