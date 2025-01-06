This is to inform you that the 1st/2024-2025 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on Monday, January 06, 2025 at 03:30 p.m.(IST) through video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OVAM). Please take this information on record. Proceedings of 1st/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Chatha Foods Limited held on Monday, January 06, 2025 at 3:30 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the 1st/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 06,2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025)