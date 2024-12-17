|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Chatha Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Chatha Foods Limited (the Company) is scheduled on Tuesday December 17 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the matters; 1. To consider proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of preferential allotment in accordance with the provision of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulation 2018 as amended; 2. To fix date time and venue of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for approval of Preferential Issue; 3.Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 17/12/2024 has been revised to 14/12/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 now stands rescheduled. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is now scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, inter-alia, to consider the matters as contained in the previous intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/12/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities ad Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 now stands rescheduled on Saturday, December 14, 2024 due to inevitable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024) OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Chatha Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015attached herewith the intimation for approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Chatha Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Chatha Foods Ltd. informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Half Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Chatha Foods Ltd Held on 28 May, 2024 for considering and approving Audited Financial Results for the Half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Reappointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Audited Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Audit report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, Intimation regarding the change in the Management of the Company
