Chatterbox Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.65
8.12
6.85
Net Worth
16.78
8.25
6.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.78
8.25
6.98
Fixed Assets
4.88
2.19
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.3
0.16
Networking Capital
10.09
3.16
0.21
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.55
7.14
6.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.77
5.17
2.41
Sundry Creditors
-4.97
-4.6
-3.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.26
-4.55
-5.46
Cash
1.53
2.6
6.57
Total Assets
16.77
8.25
6.98
