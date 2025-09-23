iifl-logo

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Sep, 2025|09:06 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.99%

Non-Promoter- 18.00%

Institutions: 18.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.13

0.13

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

16.65

8.12

6.85

Net Worth

16.78

8.25

6.98

Minority Interest

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.17

096,266.18-1780477.9750.48

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,555.8

053,692.96-2.5202.99195.37

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.98

53.9831,044.6114.080.581,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,243.95

77.3624,87982.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

369.15

32.1615,953.18137.480.66234.1354.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chatterbox Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Curt Marvis

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Rajnandan Mishra

Non Executive Director

Kevin Richard Williams

Independent Director

Ratnakar Venkappa Rai

Independent Director

Sangita Bhamesh Kamble

Independent Director

Pratik Prakash Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Parag Kela

Registered Office

#.101 VIP Plaza Co.Op.Pre.Soci,

Andheri New Link Road,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 22 4451 4288

Website: http://www.chtrbox.com

Email: info@chtrbox.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Chatterbox Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chatterbox Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Chatterbox Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chatterbox Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd?

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chatterbox Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

