No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.65
8.12
6.85
Net Worth
16.78
8.25
6.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.17
|0
|96,266.18
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,555.8
|0
|53,692.96
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
114.98
|53.98
|31,044.6
|114.08
|0.58
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,243.95
|77.36
|24,879
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
369.15
|32.16
|15,953.18
|137.48
|0.66
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Curt Marvis
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Rajnandan Mishra
Non Executive Director
Kevin Richard Williams
Independent Director
Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
Independent Director
Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
Independent Director
Pratik Prakash Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Parag Kela
#.101 VIP Plaza Co.Op.Pre.Soci,
Andheri New Link Road,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 22 4451 4288
Website: http://www.chtrbox.com
Email: info@chtrbox.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Chatterbox Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.