Chemkart India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.36
1.36
1.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
27.4
13.46
5.49
Net Worth
28.76
14.82
6.85
Minority Interest
Debt
12.43
11
2.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.26
25.82
8.99
Fixed Assets
5.49
5.63
0.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
35.69
20.05
8.44
Inventories
7.8
7.72
1.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.92
22.48
19.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.73
4.42
4.2
Sundry Creditors
-9.82
-11.35
-12.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.94
-3.22
-4.26
Cash
0.07
0.12
0
Total Assets
41.25
25.81
8.99
