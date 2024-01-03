iifl-logo
Chemkart India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.36

1.36

1.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

27.4

13.46

5.49

Net Worth

28.76

14.82

6.85

Minority Interest

Debt

12.43

11

2.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.26

25.82

8.99

Fixed Assets

5.49

5.63

0.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

35.69

20.05

8.44

Inventories

7.8

7.72

1.9

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

31.92

22.48

19.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.73

4.42

4.2

Sundry Creditors

-9.82

-11.35

-12.59

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.94

-3.22

-4.26

Cash

0.07

0.12

0

Total Assets

41.25

25.81

8.99

