Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.36
1.36
1.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
27.4
13.46
5.49
Net Worth
28.76
14.82
6.85
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
203.28
132.03
131.38
86.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
203.28
132.03
131.38
86.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
0.8
0.31
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,237.2
|94.2
|2,75,728.62
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,500
|138.57
|1,95,518.1
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
127.4
|126.14
|59,385.86
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
371.85
|323.35
|19,396.95
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
860.6
|255.37
|10,305.12
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ankit Shailesh Mehta
Executive Director
Parul Shailesh Mehta
Executive Director
Shailesh Vinodrai Mehta
Independent Director
Rajesh Kalro
Independent Director
Anirudh Ruia
Independent Director
Abhishek Sunil Kamdar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramdulari Saini
#.403/404 4th Flr K.L.Accolade,
6th Rd TPS III Santacrur East,
Maharashtra - 400055
Tel: +91 91363 83828
Website: https://chemkart.com/
Email: investors@chemkart.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Chemkart India Ltd
