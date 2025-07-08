iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Chemkart India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Chemkart India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chemkart India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

08 Jul, 2025|02:01 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chemkart India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.36

1.36

1.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

27.4

13.46

5.49

Net Worth

28.76

14.82

6.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

203.28

132.03

131.38

86.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

203.28

132.03

131.38

86.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.18

0.8

0.31

0.45

View Annually Results

Chemkart India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,237.2

94.22,75,728.62619.71014,462.39341.61

Trent Ltd

TRENT

5,500

138.571,95,518.1349.920.094,106.1166.37

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

127.4

126.1459,385.86107.2801,468.6513.43

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

371.85

323.3519,396.9514.940616.03115.91

Medplus Health Services Ltd

MEDPLUS

860.6

255.3710,305.1213.980201.75103.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemkart India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ankit Shailesh Mehta

Executive Director

Parul Shailesh Mehta

Executive Director

Shailesh Vinodrai Mehta

Independent Director

Rajesh Kalro

Independent Director

Anirudh Ruia

Independent Director

Abhishek Sunil Kamdar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramdulari Saini

Registered Office

#.403/404 4th Flr K.L.Accolade,

6th Rd TPS III Santacrur East,

Maharashtra - 400055

Tel: +91 91363 83828

Website: https://chemkart.com/

Email: investors@chemkart.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Chemkart India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chemkart India Ltd share price today?

The Chemkart India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemkart India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemkart India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemkart India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemkart India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemkart India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemkart India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemkart India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 08 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemkart India Ltd?

Chemkart India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemkart India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemkart India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemkart India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.