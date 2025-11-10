iifl-logo

Choice Gold ETF Share Price Live

121.74
(0.95%)
Nov 10, 2025|11:39:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.6
  • Day's High121.93
  • Prev. Close120.6
  • Day's Low120.6
Historical Data

No Record Found

Loading...

Choice Gold ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

120.6

Prev. Close

120.6

Turnover(Lac.)

77.09

Day's High

121.93

Day's Low

120.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Choice Gold ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Choice Gold ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Choice Gold ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Nov, 2025|02:06 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

Choice Gold ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Choice Gold ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Choice Gold ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Sunil Patodia Tower,

Plot No.156-158 J.B.Nagar,

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Royala TowerII Floor,

158 Anna Salai,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-30212950

Website: www.camsonline.com

Email: narayanan@camsonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Choice Gold ETF

Company FAQs

What is the Choice Gold ETF share price today?

The Choice Gold ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Choice Gold ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choice Gold ETF is ₹0.00 Cr. as of 10 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Choice Gold ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Choice Gold ETF is N/A and 0.00 as of 10 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Choice Gold ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choice Gold ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choice Gold ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 10 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Choice Gold ETF?

Choice Gold ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Choice Gold ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Choice Gold ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

