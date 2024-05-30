INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

THE MEMBERS OF

M/s. Chrome Silicon Limited,

Hyderabad.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s. Chrome Silicon Limited (Formerly known as M/s. VBC Ferro Alloys Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements ").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Gualified Opinion section of our report, the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) Non-Provision of Deemed Energy Charges:

As disclosed in Note No. 2.33 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not made a provision for the shortfall of deemed energy charges for earlier years amounting to Rs. 53,44,77,378/-, pending the disposal of the Companys petition before the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). This has resulted in the overstatement of "Other Equity" of earlier years by the said amount.

b) Non-Compliance with Ind AS 19-Employee Benefits:

The Company has not made provisions for future payments of gratuity and leave encashment, considering the present liability using the Projected Unit Credit method as mandated by Ind AS 19 "Employee Benefits". This constitutes non-compliance with the provisions of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the liabilities and expenses related to employee benefits are understated, resulting in the overstatement of profits and "Other Equity".

Emphasis of Matters:

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Standalone financial statements:

a. Unconfirmed Balances:

The balances in the Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings, Trade Payables, other payables and advances are subject to confirmations from the respective parties. The lack of confirmations may affect the accuracy and completeness of these balances.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for Qualified opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above specified reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above specified reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or,if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure- A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) As written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. The unpaid dividend amounting to Rs. 563,316/- has been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund as required to be transferred by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, No funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For PAVULURI & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 012194S Sd/- (CA V N DEEPTHI KONERU) Partner Membership No. F-228424 UDIN: 24228424BKAUUP9673 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE-ATOTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure A referred to in our Independent Auditors report of even date, to the members of Chrome Silicon Limited, Hyderabad, for the year ended 31st March 2024 we report that:

i) a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets could not be physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with phased programme of verification. Accordingly, we are unable to report on any material discrepancies between the fixed asset register and the assets physically available.

c) We could not verify the title deeds of the immovable properties as the same are not produced for our verification.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii)(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not given any loans or provided guarantees or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. Further the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Consequently, the clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

vii)a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have not been deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts are payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other material statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Undisputed Dues:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates 1. Employee state Insurance Corporation Act 1948 Employers contribution 1,00,000 From 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2015 2. Employee state Insurance Corporation Act 1948 Employees contribution 26,216 From 01.07.2013 to 31.03.2015 3. Professional Tax 1975 Employees contribution 4,42,530 From 01.07.2012 to 31.03.2017 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 270A of The Income Tax Act, 1961 1,27,46,916 For the year 2020-21 5. Income Tax Act, 1961 Dividend Distribution Tax 21,38,620 excluding interest For the financial year 2011-12 6. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax deducted at source 1,32,36,722 From 01.04.2012 to 31.08.2023 7. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act Property Tax 9,31,384 From 01.04.2012 to 31.08.2023

b) As at 31st March 2024, there have been no disputed dues, which have not been deposited with the respective authorities in respect of Income tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and Cess, except the following:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount* (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Non-payment of contribution 25,98,486 September 2013 onwards. High Court 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand raised u/s 143(3) of The Income Tax Act, 1961 3,22,96,420 2018-19 CIT (Appeals). 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 270A of The Income Tax Act, 1961 56,61,871 2018-19 CIT (Appeals). 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 270A of The Income Tax Act, 1961 8,43,68,840 2022-23 CIT (Appeals).

(*) Net of Pre deposits made

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us, the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institutions or banks as on at the balance sheet date.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

(a) No material fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) There have not been any whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), and it has no impact while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xiii) According to the information and explanations to us and based on our examination of the records of the company transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act,2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

Xvi) a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred operating cash losses of Rs.27,72,13,635/- during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 28,38,18,300/-in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For PAVULURI & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 012194S Sd/- (CA V N DEEPTHI KONERU) Partner Membership No. F-228424 UDIN: 24228424BKAUUP9673 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s Chrome silicon Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. CHROME SILICON LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.