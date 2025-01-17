Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
897.9
|11.01
|4,853.98
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,022.85
|3.57
|2,982.48
|151.83
|0.59
|470.31
|1,258.67
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
12.23
|0
|257.79
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
169.6
|55.25
|186.74
|1.09
|0
|0
|64.63
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd
47.89
|1.33
|132.01
|2.81
|0
|26.39
|74.52
No Record Found
