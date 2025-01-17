iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chrome Silicon Ltd Key Ratios

54.98
(-4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chrome Silicon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

-47.68

2,122.88

EBIT growth

57.05

-282.4

Net profit growth

1,900.68

-79.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

RoCE

-100.34

34.77

RoNW

12.11

0.76

RoA

211.45

-5.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-50.96

-3.75

-13.23

Book value per share

-125.85

-79.01

-82.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.72

-13.79

-3.77

P/B

-0.29

-0.65

-0.6

EV/EBIDTA

18.41

24.53

-175.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-1,632.61

-860.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.84

-0.6

0.2

Net debt / equity

-0.76

-0.9

-1.03

Net debt / op. profit

-8.59

-3.35

-89.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

Chrome Silicon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chrome Silicon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.