Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
-47.68
2,122.88
EBIT growth
57.05
-282.4
Net profit growth
1,900.68
-79.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
RoCE
-100.34
34.77
RoNW
12.11
0.76
RoA
211.45
-5.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-50.96
-3.75
-13.23
Book value per share
-125.85
-79.01
-82.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.72
-13.79
-3.77
P/B
-0.29
-0.65
-0.6
EV/EBIDTA
18.41
24.53
-175.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-1,632.61
-860.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.84
-0.6
0.2
Net debt / equity
-0.76
-0.9
-1.03
Net debt / op. profit
-8.59
-3.35
-89.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.