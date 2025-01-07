iifl-logo-icon 1
Chrome Silicon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57
(0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.36

42.45

4.18

0

yoy growth (%)

-85.01

914.38

0

0

Raw materials

-5.51

-18.22

1.83

0

As % of sales

86.68

42.92

43.82

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-3.3

-3.05

-1.08

As % of sales

4.51

7.78

73.01

0

Other costs

-0.27

-36.81

-10.04

-3.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.31

86.71

240.02

0

Operating profit

0.28

-15.88

-7.08

-4.9

OPM

4.49

-37.42

-169.21

0

Depreciation

-0.09

-6.95

-6.45

-0.58

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.78

-1.73

-3.06

Other income

1.9

1.38

8.44

8.07

Profit before tax

0.09

-22.24

-6.82

-0.47

Taxes

-0.03

-0.17

0

0

Tax rate

-33.66

0.77

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

-22.42

-6.82

-0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

-143.06

-21.34

Net profit

0.06

-22.42

-149.88

-21.82

yoy growth (%)

-100.27

-85.04

586.85

1,900.68

NPM

0.96

-52.8

-3,580.88

0

