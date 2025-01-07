Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.36
42.45
4.18
0
yoy growth (%)
-85.01
914.38
0
0
Raw materials
-5.51
-18.22
1.83
0
As % of sales
86.68
42.92
43.82
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-3.3
-3.05
-1.08
As % of sales
4.51
7.78
73.01
0
Other costs
-0.27
-36.81
-10.04
-3.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.31
86.71
240.02
0
Operating profit
0.28
-15.88
-7.08
-4.9
OPM
4.49
-37.42
-169.21
0
Depreciation
-0.09
-6.95
-6.45
-0.58
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.78
-1.73
-3.06
Other income
1.9
1.38
8.44
8.07
Profit before tax
0.09
-22.24
-6.82
-0.47
Taxes
-0.03
-0.17
0
0
Tax rate
-33.66
0.77
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
-22.42
-6.82
-0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
-143.06
-21.34
Net profit
0.06
-22.42
-149.88
-21.82
yoy growth (%)
-100.27
-85.04
586.85
1,900.68
NPM
0.96
-52.8
-3,580.88
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.