Chrome Silicon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-22.24
-6.82
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.09
-6.95
-6.45
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
-57.36
2.24
16.57
20.78
Other operating items
Operating
-57.39
-27.13
3.29
19.72
Capital expenditure
-35.47
-8.64
192.3
-1.33
Free cash flow
-92.86
-35.78
195.59
18.39
Equity raised
243.72
333.64
403.31
209.11
Investing
0
0
-143.06
1.22
Financing
35.12
35.89
62.03
75.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
185.98
333.74
517.88
304.72
