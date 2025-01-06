iifl-logo-icon 1
Chrome Silicon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.99
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chrome Silicon Ltd

Chrome Silicon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-22.24

-6.82

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.09

-6.95

-6.45

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

-57.36

2.24

16.57

20.78

Other operating items

Operating

-57.39

-27.13

3.29

19.72

Capital expenditure

-35.47

-8.64

192.3

-1.33

Free cash flow

-92.86

-35.78

195.59

18.39

Equity raised

243.72

333.64

403.31

209.11

Investing

0

0

-143.06

1.22

Financing

35.12

35.89

62.03

75.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

185.98

333.74

517.88

304.72

