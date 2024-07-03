iifl-logo-icon 1
Chrome Silicon Ltd Share Price

56.99
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open57.57
  • Day's High57.98
  • 52 Wk High64.44
  • Prev. Close57
  • Day's Low54.21
  • 52 Wk Low 32.15
  • Turnover (lac)2.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-16.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chrome Silicon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

57.57

Prev. Close

57

Turnover(Lac.)

2.14

Day's High

57.98

Day's Low

54.21

52 Week's High

64.44

52 Week's Low

32.15

Book Value

-16.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chrome Silicon Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Chrome Silicon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Chrome Silicon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 59.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chrome Silicon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.4

16.4

16.4

16.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.81

102.01

99.28

99.09

Net Worth

113.21

118.41

115.68

115.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.36

42.45

4.18

0

yoy growth (%)

-85.01

914.38

0

0

Raw materials

-5.51

-18.22

1.83

0

As % of sales

86.68

42.92

43.82

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-3.3

-3.05

-1.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-22.24

-6.82

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.09

-6.95

-6.45

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

-57.36

2.24

16.57

20.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.01

914.38

0

0

Op profit growth

-101.79

124.32

44.46

-47.68

EBIT growth

-100.88

321.81

-296.55

57.05

Net profit growth

-100.27

-85.04

586.85

1,900.68

No Record Found

Chrome Silicon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

901.3

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.7

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

41.55

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.47

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

155

60.08203.051.090064.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chrome Silicon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Indoori Narsiga Rao

Independent Director

Priyanka M

Independent Director

Hirak Kumar Basu

Independent Director

Packirisamy Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivangi Tibrewala

Whole-time Director

P V Rao

Non Executive Director

M Srimani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chrome Silicon Ltd

Summary

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on 3 Oct.81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. The company manufactures Ferro Silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. The company came out with an issue of 2.29 lac 14% PCDs of Rs 350 in Nov.89 to part-finance setting up a project to expand the ferro silicon capacity from 10,000 to 15,000 tpa and a diversification programme to manufacture 16,000 tpa of low phosphorous pig iron with a project cost of Rs 14.78 cr. Its major clients are the integrated steel plants in the public and private sectors, mini-steel plants and foundries. In 1991-92, due to the un-remunerative market conditions for ferro silicon, the company switched over to manufacture high-carbon ferro chrome under a conversion agreement with the TISCO. However, the conversion process was not successful due to low capacity utilisation. This factor along with the power cuts made the company incurr losses and it became sick. The company was referred to the BIFR. In 1995-96, IDBI prepared a rehabilitation package which was approved by the BIFR and agreed by the financial institutions.During the period 2006-07, the 65 MW captive Thermal Power Plant at Adilabad District of Andhra Pradesh was set up. Similarly, the 460 MW Natural Gas Based Power Plant was set up by Konaseema Gas Power Ltd., (KGPL) with major investment of Rs.134 Crores, which started commercial operations effective from 30th June, 2010. Thereafter, two power companies, Konaseema Gas Pow
Company FAQs

What is the Chrome Silicon Ltd share price today?

The Chrome Silicon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chrome Silicon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chrome Silicon Ltd is ₹93.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chrome Silicon Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chrome Silicon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chrome Silicon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chrome Silicon Ltd is ₹32.15 and ₹64.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chrome Silicon Ltd?

Chrome Silicon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.94%, 3 Years at 46.71%, 1 Year at 42.61%, 6 Month at 21.64%, 3 Month at 46.12% and 1 Month at 44.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chrome Silicon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chrome Silicon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.36 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 59.60 %

