SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹57.57
Prev. Close₹57
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.14
Day's High₹57.98
Day's Low₹54.21
52 Week's High₹64.44
52 Week's Low₹32.15
Book Value₹-16.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.4
16.4
16.4
16.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.81
102.01
99.28
99.09
Net Worth
113.21
118.41
115.68
115.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.36
42.45
4.18
0
yoy growth (%)
-85.01
914.38
0
0
Raw materials
-5.51
-18.22
1.83
0
As % of sales
86.68
42.92
43.82
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-3.3
-3.05
-1.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-22.24
-6.82
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.09
-6.95
-6.45
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
-57.36
2.24
16.57
20.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.01
914.38
0
0
Op profit growth
-101.79
124.32
44.46
-47.68
EBIT growth
-100.88
321.81
-296.55
57.05
Net profit growth
-100.27
-85.04
586.85
1,900.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
901.3
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.7
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
41.55
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.47
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
155
|60.08
|203.05
|1.09
|0
|0
|64.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Indoori Narsiga Rao
Independent Director
Priyanka M
Independent Director
Hirak Kumar Basu
Independent Director
Packirisamy Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivangi Tibrewala
Whole-time Director
P V Rao
Non Executive Director
M Srimani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on 3 Oct.81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. The company manufactures Ferro Silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. The company came out with an issue of 2.29 lac 14% PCDs of Rs 350 in Nov.89 to part-finance setting up a project to expand the ferro silicon capacity from 10,000 to 15,000 tpa and a diversification programme to manufacture 16,000 tpa of low phosphorous pig iron with a project cost of Rs 14.78 cr. Its major clients are the integrated steel plants in the public and private sectors, mini-steel plants and foundries. In 1991-92, due to the un-remunerative market conditions for ferro silicon, the company switched over to manufacture high-carbon ferro chrome under a conversion agreement with the TISCO. However, the conversion process was not successful due to low capacity utilisation. This factor along with the power cuts made the company incurr losses and it became sick. The company was referred to the BIFR. In 1995-96, IDBI prepared a rehabilitation package which was approved by the BIFR and agreed by the financial institutions.During the period 2006-07, the 65 MW captive Thermal Power Plant at Adilabad District of Andhra Pradesh was set up. Similarly, the 460 MW Natural Gas Based Power Plant was set up by Konaseema Gas Power Ltd., (KGPL) with major investment of Rs.134 Crores, which started commercial operations effective from 30th June, 2010. Thereafter, two power companies, Konaseema Gas Pow
The Chrome Silicon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chrome Silicon Ltd is ₹93.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chrome Silicon Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chrome Silicon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chrome Silicon Ltd is ₹32.15 and ₹64.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chrome Silicon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.94%, 3 Years at 46.71%, 1 Year at 42.61%, 6 Month at 21.64%, 3 Month at 46.12% and 1 Month at 44.01%.
