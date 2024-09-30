42Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Chrome Silicon Limited(Formerly known as VBC Ferro Alloys Limited) (CIN No.L27101TG1981PLC003223) will be held on Monday, 30 September 2024 at 3.00 PM. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the following business. We are herewith attaching the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report on the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)