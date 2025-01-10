Chrome Silicon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.4
16.4
16.4
16.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.81
102.01
99.28
99.09
Net Worth
113.21
118.41
115.68
115.48
Minority Interest
Debt
21.67
51.37
24.36
17.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.46
4.46
3.22
4.46
Total Liabilities
139.34
174.24
143.26
137.86
Fixed Assets
131.87
135.79
142.79
156.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.11
15.73
15.73
15.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.24
1.24
0
1.24
Networking Capital
-10.93
18.72
-19.53
-37.37
Inventories
48.18
19.71
17.33
6.84
Inventory Days
392.33
Sundry Debtors
1
7
2.16
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
33.9
87.6
77.99
63.14
Sundry Creditors
-22.19
-27.85
-31.45
-64.06
Creditor Days
3,674.44
Other Current Liabilities
-71.82
-67.74
-85.56
-43.29
Cash
3.03
2.76
4.28
1.41
Total Assets
139.32
174.24
143.27
137.88
