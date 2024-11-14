|Purpose
|Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 14th of November 2024 to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Valuation report(s)/Scheme for the merger of Orissa Power Consortium Limited with Chrome Silicon Limited. 3. the proposal for the merger of VBC Renewable Energy Private Limited with Chrome Silicon Limited. The Board of Directors have approved the following: A) Board of Directors considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. B) Board of Directors have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Orissa Power Consortium Limited (OPCL/ Transferor Company1) and VBC Renewable Energy Private Limited (VBCREPL / Transferor Company-2), hereinafter collectively referred as Transferor Companies into and with Chrome Silicon Limited (CSL/ Company/ Transferee Company), after considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee, pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14.08.2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors have considered and approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with other items of the Agenda for which the outcome has been attached We are herewith attaching the out come of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30.05.2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial year/quarter ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors have approved the Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 12.02.2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 12th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|VBC FERRO ALLOYS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors to consider the appointment of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director at their meeting to be held on 23.01.2024 Board of Directors have appointed Mrs M. Sri Mani as an Additional Director under Non-Independent and Non-Executive catagory effective from 23.01.2024 and also noted the change of name from VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd to Chrome Silicon Ltd (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
