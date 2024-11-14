Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 14th of November 2024 to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Valuation report(s)/Scheme for the merger of Orissa Power Consortium Limited with Chrome Silicon Limited. 3. the proposal for the merger of VBC Renewable Energy Private Limited with Chrome Silicon Limited. The Board of Directors have approved the following: A) Board of Directors considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. B) Board of Directors have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Orissa Power Consortium Limited (OPCL/ Transferor Company1) and VBC Renewable Energy Private Limited (VBCREPL / Transferor Company-2), hereinafter collectively referred as Transferor Companies into and with Chrome Silicon Limited (CSL/ Company/ Transferee Company), after considering the recommendation of the Audit Committee, pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14.08.2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors have considered and approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with other items of the Agenda for which the outcome has been attached We are herewith attaching the out come of the Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30.05.2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial year/quarter ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors have approved the Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

Chrome Silicon Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 12.02.2024 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 12th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024