Chrome Silicon Ltd Summary

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on 3 Oct.81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. The company manufactures Ferro Silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. The company came out with an issue of 2.29 lac 14% PCDs of Rs 350 in Nov.89 to part-finance setting up a project to expand the ferro silicon capacity from 10,000 to 15,000 tpa and a diversification programme to manufacture 16,000 tpa of low phosphorous pig iron with a project cost of Rs 14.78 cr. Its major clients are the integrated steel plants in the public and private sectors, mini-steel plants and foundries. In 1991-92, due to the un-remunerative market conditions for ferro silicon, the company switched over to manufacture high-carbon ferro chrome under a conversion agreement with the TISCO. However, the conversion process was not successful due to low capacity utilisation. This factor along with the power cuts made the company incurr losses and it became sick. The company was referred to the BIFR. In 1995-96, IDBI prepared a rehabilitation package which was approved by the BIFR and agreed by the financial institutions.During the period 2006-07, the 65 MW captive Thermal Power Plant at Adilabad District of Andhra Pradesh was set up. Similarly, the 460 MW Natural Gas Based Power Plant was set up by Konaseema Gas Power Ltd., (KGPL) with major investment of Rs.134 Crores, which started commercial operations effective from 30th June, 2010. Thereafter, two power companies, Konaseema Gas Power Limited (KGPL) and Orissa Power Consortium Limited (OPCL), were incorporated in 2014-15.