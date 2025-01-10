iifl-logo-icon 1
Citichem India Ltd Balance Sheet

52.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.25

1.13

0.77

0.53

Net Worth

7.25

6.13

5.77

0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

1.08

1.1

1.11

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.33

7.23

6.88

0.6

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.1

0.08

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

7.63

6.93

6.75

0.45

Inventories

37.49

44.77

41.33

34.64

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

30.58

34.18

46.4

33.59

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.56

0.48

3.58

4.84

Sundry Creditors

-59.5

-71.97

-84.28

-72.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.49

-0.53

-0.27

-0.13

Cash

0.6

0.19

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

8.34

7.22

6.87

0.6

