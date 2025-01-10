Citichem India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.25
1.13
0.77
0.53
Net Worth
7.25
6.13
5.77
0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
1.08
1.1
1.11
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.33
7.23
6.88
0.6
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.1
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
7.63
6.93
6.75
0.45
Inventories
37.49
44.77
41.33
34.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.58
34.18
46.4
33.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.56
0.48
3.58
4.84
Sundry Creditors
-59.5
-71.97
-84.28
-72.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.49
-0.53
-0.27
-0.13
Cash
0.6
0.19
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
8.34
7.22
6.87
0.6
