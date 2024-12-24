Summary

Citichem India Limited was incorporated as Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Private Limited dated March 18, 1992 at Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into public limited company and consequently name of Company was changed to Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited dated March 23, 1999. Thereafter, the Company was further changed from Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited to Citichem India Ltd pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 17, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The Company is mainly engaged in the buying, procuring, and supplying, of organic and inorganic chemicals, bulk drugs, and, food chemicals to pharmaceutical industry. The traded speciality chemicals and intermediates have a wide application in aluminium, steel, textiles, paper, dairy, paints, dyes & intermediates, soap making, pharma, food and adhesive Industry. The Company supplies food preventives and chemicals under its own brand which is thereafter converted into sales in their own books by the distribution team who ensures safe delivery of bulk supply. The Company focus in products suitable for and have wide applications in Textile & Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Finished Formulations, Key Starting Materials for API, Bulk Drugs and Intermediates, Paints, Coatings, Food, Fragrance & Perfumes, Pesticides and Agro Chemicals. With the combined experience of Promoters for over 25 years with their expertise in sourcing, negotiating, procuring, and supplying of organic, and inorgan

Read More