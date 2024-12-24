iifl-logo-icon 1
Citichem India Ltd Share Price

68.1
(-2.71%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70
  • Day's High70
  • Prev. Close70
  • Day's Low66.5
  • Turnover (lac)501.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.19
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Citichem India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

70

Prev. Close

70

Turnover(Lac.)

501.21

Day's High

70

Day's Low

66.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

29.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.31

P/E

0

EPS

1.64

Divi. Yield

0

Citichem India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Citichem India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Citichem India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Jan-2025Dec-2024Jun-2024Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Citichem India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.25

1.13

0.77

0.53

Net Worth

7.25

6.13

5.77

0.6

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Citichem India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Citichem India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ARIF ESMAIL MERCHANT

Executive Director

Hashim Arif Merchant

Non Executive Director

Wasim Nisar Rizvi

Independent Director

Valentina Priyanka Creado

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Citichem India Ltd

Summary

Citichem India Limited was incorporated as Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Private Limited dated March 18, 1992 at Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into public limited company and consequently name of Company was changed to Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited dated March 23, 1999. Thereafter, the Company was further changed from Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited to Citichem India Ltd pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 17, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The Company is mainly engaged in the buying, procuring, and supplying, of organic and inorganic chemicals, bulk drugs, and, food chemicals to pharmaceutical industry. The traded speciality chemicals and intermediates have a wide application in aluminium, steel, textiles, paper, dairy, paints, dyes & intermediates, soap making, pharma, food and adhesive Industry. The Company supplies food preventives and chemicals under its own brand which is thereafter converted into sales in their own books by the distribution team who ensures safe delivery of bulk supply. The Company focus in products suitable for and have wide applications in Textile & Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Finished Formulations, Key Starting Materials for API, Bulk Drugs and Intermediates, Paints, Coatings, Food, Fragrance & Perfumes, Pesticides and Agro Chemicals. With the combined experience of Promoters for over 25 years with their expertise in sourcing, negotiating, procuring, and supplying of organic, and inorgan
Company FAQs

What is the Citichem India Ltd share price today?

The Citichem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Citichem India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citichem India Ltd is ₹46.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Citichem India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Citichem India Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Citichem India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citichem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citichem India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Citichem India Ltd?

Citichem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Citichem India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Citichem India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

