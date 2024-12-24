SectorTrading
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹70
Turnover(Lac.)₹501.21
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹66.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹29.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.31
P/E0
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.25
1.13
0.77
0.53
Net Worth
7.25
6.13
5.77
0.6
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ARIF ESMAIL MERCHANT
Executive Director
Hashim Arif Merchant
Non Executive Director
Wasim Nisar Rizvi
Independent Director
Valentina Priyanka Creado
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Citichem India Ltd
Summary
Citichem India Limited was incorporated as Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Private Limited dated March 18, 1992 at Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into public limited company and consequently name of Company was changed to Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited dated March 23, 1999. Thereafter, the Company was further changed from Citichem Alkalies (Bombay) Limited to Citichem India Ltd pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 17, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The Company is mainly engaged in the buying, procuring, and supplying, of organic and inorganic chemicals, bulk drugs, and, food chemicals to pharmaceutical industry. The traded speciality chemicals and intermediates have a wide application in aluminium, steel, textiles, paper, dairy, paints, dyes & intermediates, soap making, pharma, food and adhesive Industry. The Company supplies food preventives and chemicals under its own brand which is thereafter converted into sales in their own books by the distribution team who ensures safe delivery of bulk supply. The Company focus in products suitable for and have wide applications in Textile & Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Finished Formulations, Key Starting Materials for API, Bulk Drugs and Intermediates, Paints, Coatings, Food, Fragrance & Perfumes, Pesticides and Agro Chemicals. With the combined experience of Promoters for over 25 years with their expertise in sourcing, negotiating, procuring, and supplying of organic, and inorgan
Read More
The Citichem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citichem India Ltd is ₹46.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Citichem India Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citichem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citichem India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 03 Jan ‘25
Citichem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.